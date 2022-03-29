The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 teases a redesigned Master Sword

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 snippet shows Link's Master Sword looking very different.

Just below, you can check out a brand new message from The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma, which debuted earlier today on March 29. In the video address, Aonuma announced a Breath of the Wild 2 delay, pushing it out of 2022 and into Spring 2023.

However, what's interesting is that a very short snippet of new gameplay footage sneaked in during the video. Partway through the video address, we could see the Master Sword shown off just below, as the redesigned Link slung the weapon off his back and held it out in front of him.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Right now, this is literally all we have to go on surrounding the newly-redesigned Master Sword. It appears the iconic weapon will be changing shape and size at some point during Breath of the Wild 2, and it's not unreasonable to expect new abilities to accompany the redesigned weapon.

This is just the third time we've seen any actual gameplay footage of the Breath of the Wild sequel. You might recall that a teaser trailer announced the sequel back in 2019, with footage of Link and Zelda combing through some underground caves, followed by a full trailer showing Link's redesign last year in 2021. This snippet of Link drawing the Master Sword is just the third gameplay clip we've seen from the sequel in as many years.

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide for a full look over all the titles coming to Nintendo's console at some point later this year.