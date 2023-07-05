Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom falls to lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has only been on the market for less than two months, but Amazon is treating Nintendo fans with a price cut that takes the game to its lowest-ever price yet. Prime Day has not even begun, either.

Head on over to Amazon now to claim Tears of the Kingdom for $56.16 at the retailer, down from its MSRP of $69.99. It might only be a $13 saving, but Nintendo prices keep firm for years to come, so on the rare occasion a discount is applied, it's well worth taking advantage of.

It's one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sales we've seen this month with Prime Day gaming deals also set to take place very soon. Tears of the Kingdom surpassed over 10 million sales in its first three days of release and has been lauded by critics since its release, all but guaranteeing a great experience.

Today's best Zelda deal

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $56.16 at Amazon

Save $13 - Tears of the Kingdom might only be a couple of months old, but it's now down to its lowest price yet. Prime Day is not even here, so hopefully this is a good sign of deals to come.



UK price: £47.99 at Amazon



During our Tears of the Kingdom review we loved that the game "builds on what Breath of the Wild did previously – and with a platform like that to work on, the result can't help but be fantastic". Although, it was noted that a "couple of irritating boss fights" and "the Depths are a bit of a drag". This didn't stop the game from receiving our top score.

Breath of the Wild is also worth picking up with the game priced at $52.00 currently at Amazon. While not the biggest of discounts, you can be sure of its quality and enjoy Tears of the Kingdom to its fullest as a result. You can find more Zelda deals below: