Finished Zelda? Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now at its lowest price at Amazon

Anyone that has played and/or completed Tears of the Kingdom may want to turn their attention to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as their next gaming experience on Nintendo Switch. The beloved action JRPG is now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon – and this is even before Prime Day kicks off!

Right now, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be purchased for $44.97 at the retailer. This is a 25% discount from its typical $59.99 price point, representing a saving of $15. With Nintendo games rarely dropping in price, it's no surprise really that this is the cheapest we've ever seen for the Monolith Soft developed title. Since its launch in July 2022, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has shifted 1.86 million copies with huge praise given towards its story, music, and gameplay. Considering how Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals don't begin until next week, that offer's not bad going as a result.

Those in the UK can also take advantage of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with the game available for £29.97 at Amazon. This is an even better deal, down from £49.99, and makes for a saving of £20 (40%). Again, this is the lowest cost we've ever seen. It's a great time in general for sales with Prime Day gaming deals now getting started, with hopefully many more offers like Xenoblade set to happen over the coming days.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 | $59.99 $44.97 at Amazon

Save $15 - With more than 60 hours of gameplay to experience, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been heralded as one of the best JRPGs on Nintendo Switch – and now it's cheaper than ever before.



UK deal: £49.99 £29.97 at Amazon



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Another option is the wonderful Bayonetta 3, now at its cheapest price ever of $37.99 at Amazon. This is a reduction of $12 with plenty of superb gameplay featuring in the action-adventure from PlantinumGames. You can find further top Nintendo Switch deals below:

Naturally, we're also rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals that are worth considering picking up. Additionally, here's where to find the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals as well as the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles, prices, and deals that the web has to offer today.