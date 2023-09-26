Time travel thriller The Lazarus Project returns for an action-packed season 2 in new teaser

Sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project returns for a second season, and a new teaser trailer, exclusively shared with GamesRadar+, teases time travel chaos.

"Think of time as a rubber band – and we start to play with it. It starts to crumble, until, finally, it breaks," a voiceover says while mysterious flashes of footage, featuring cast members including Paapa Essiedu and Tom Burke, appear on screen. "Let us make no mistakes, these theoretical ideas of time travel are ideas of corruption. Particles of our universe are a finite resource that can only stand so much interference before the world we once knew is lost forever."

The show, which first aired last summer, revolves around George (Essiedu), a man who wakes up to find that time has rewound six months, but no one else appears to have noticed. He's then recruited into the Lazarus Project, a secret organization charged with preventing the end of the world.

Per the official synopsis for season 2, "When the world locks into a never-ending time loop that will ultimately end with the planet’s complete extinction, the Lazarus team must race against time to find a solution before humanity is wiped out forever. Among their number is resolute Lazarus agent, George (Paapa Essiedu), who’s been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love. George is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life. But when he discovers that the cause he’s fighting is more sinister than it appears, George begins to suspect that the only person he can really trust is himself."

The Lazarus Project season 2 arrives on Sky Max and NOW this November. For more on the series, keep an eye out for the next issue of SFX magazine. And, for more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.