The latest possible Game of Thrones season 8 release date has been locked in, according to reports

Want a Game of Thrones season 8 release date? Well, there isn’t one. Sorry about that. What there is, however, is a pretty iron-clan report that gives us our best indication yet on when the absolute latest we can expect the final six episodes to start airing is. Spoiler: it’s all down to HBO wanting to get its hands on some of those sweet, sweet awards next year.

Entertainment Weekly has dealt a death blow to any rumours suggesting that there’s a Game of Thrones season 8 delay. Any chance of the final six episodes being pushed to mid-2019 have been scuppered thanks to HBO going for a real 2019 awards season push. However, the kicker is that, to be eligible for the 2019 Emmys, you have to air your show before mid-2019. May 31, to be precise.

In fact, all episodes will apparently be aired before the May 31 cut-off date. That makes the Game of Thrones season 8 release date, at the absolute latest, April 21. That, of course, chimes in with six of the previous seven seasons, which either premiered in March or April.

So, either start circling your calendars and clearing your schedule or work on figuring out your catch-up plan on how to watch all of Game of Thrones before the season 8 premiere rolls around. This is going to be 2019’s biggest TV event – and it’s all (probably) going to kick off in April for six uninterrupted weeks of gore, goodbyes, and maybe a few twists and turns along the way. Who knows?

It's time to start brushing up on your Game of Thrones theories. Plus, as the finale is nigh, there's no better way to prepare then having the cast tease you with their thoughts on the Game of Thrones ending.