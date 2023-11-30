The latest GTA 6 trailer theory hinges on a GTA Online event that's been mysteriously extended to stretch past Rockstar's 25th anniversary

December is nearly here, and that means, from tomorrow onwards, the GTA 6 trailer could drop at any moment. The question Grand Theft Auto fans are naturally asking, though, is when - with the latest GTA Online event being the newest source of excitement. 

As anyone who plays GTA Online will know, the open-world multiplayer hijinx 'em up gets a weekly event to keep things interesting – specific game modes pay out more money and offer increased reputation gains, car discounts, and more. However, Rockstar extends an event every now and then because something is on the horizon. That something is typically a new content update or a festive patch that we're likely due to get shortly – a snowy Los Santos, Christmas-themed events and gear; you name it. 

What's caught a few players' eyes recently is that this week's event is being extended past the typical one-week point to December 12, just two days after Rockstar's 25th anniversary. While an anniversary is always a lovely occasion, this one is a bit more significant as Rockstar drew attention to it before announcing that we'd get a peep at the next GTA game in December. While Rockstar could theoretically drop the GTA 6 trailer on its anniversary, some fans also speculate the extended event could clear a path for GTA 6 to be revealed even earlier than that. It's hard to pin down an exact prediction, but December 5 is emerging as a favorite as it falls before The Game Awards and within Rockstar's 'December timeframe.'

Regardless, excitement for the GTA 6 trailer has only been building. Rockstar's reputation for delivering banging trailers has been cemented over many years, so one fan is posting one a day until we reach the eventual GTA 6 trailer itself. After breaking the news that Rockstar was due to announce an upcoming trailer for the next GTA game, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier mentioned on a podcast that, from what he heard, the teaser would be another banger. Here's to hoping.

The GTA 6 trailer reveal proves no one does hype quite like Rockstar Games.

