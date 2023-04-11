The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 update adds those sweet HBO cosmetics from the PC port

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 has a new update that adds those stylish HBO-inspired cosmetics previously only available on PC.

The Last of Us Part 1 launched on PC with a now infamous collection of bugs and performance issues, but it also came with some pretty sweet t-shirts for Ellie with logos for Mortal Kombat and The Wire. Of course, both of those IPs are owned by HBO and its parent company, Warner Bros., the same folks responsible for the excellent Last of Us TV show.

Now, Ellie's special t-shirts are available to PS5 players too. The latest Last of Part 1 update for PS5 includes "new HBO in-game t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie," as well as a laundry list of improvements, bug fixes, and accessibility updates. Here are the complete patch notes (opens in new tab) straight from Naughty Dog in case you want to see everything new.

A new patch for the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part I is now available, including new @HBO t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie, as well as improvements and fixes to combat, accessibility, audio, and more.

As I touched on earlier, The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has been absolutely riddled with problems since launch - to the point where Valve downgraded the port to "unsupported" on Steam Deck - and it's since received numerous hotfixes and patches aimed to improve its visuals and performance.

This latest patch proves that the PS5 version isn't entirely without its kinks, with today's patch promising fixes for some pretty wild-sounding bugs. "Shooting a doctor will no longer make them invincible to flamethrowers," reads one particularly eyebrow-raising fix. That said, there's no denying the PC port still needs a lot more work than the PS5 version.

