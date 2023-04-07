The Last of Us Part 1 PC players say it's still crushing their CPUs even after a 14GB performance patch

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has released yet another performance patch, but players largely report that the big issue affecting CPU usage persists.

The latest Last of Us Part 1 patch for the PC port reportedly weighs in at around 14 GB provided you're caught up on the earlier updates. According to the official patch notes (opens in new tab), it targets "performance, user experience, visuals, and more," and includes "platform and hardware-specific fixes."

The notes detail a laundry list of fixes for specific crashes, issues related to textures, animations, and UI, and various other bugs. Most notably, Naughty Dog says the patch includes "updated texture streaming to reduce CPU usage."

From the beginning, one of the most prominent complaints heard from The Last of Us Part 1 players on PC has been the weirdly high CPU and memory demands, with frequent reports of up to 100% usage and unreasonably long shader compiling times on high-end hardware. And while today's patch sounds encouraging for those dealing with visual issues and crashes, early reports suggest there's still a ways to go before the performance problems are fully resolved.

Seems to be better in term of performance, but there's still a major issue with VRAM and CPU & GPU usage. Progress but needs a lot more patchesApril 7, 2023 See more

When building shaders CPU still at 98%April 7, 2023 See more

I’m using an ASUS ROG STRIX 4080, 64GB OF DDR5 ram, and an i9 13900k cpu. only getting 60fps, yet at 99% GPU usageApril 7, 2023 See more

Naughty Dog has been releasing hotfixes and patches for The Last of Us Part 1 at a steady clip since launch, and this certainly won't be the final one. Thankfully, with each patch there seems to be some improvement, but with game-breaking bugs still compromising the PC experience, players are no doubt eager for more effective updates.

In the meantime, here are some great games like The Last of Us to play.