The Last of Us Part 1 PC delayed by just over three weeks

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has been delayed by a few weeks, Naughty Dog has announced.

The PC version of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us remake was originally due to launch on March 3, but it's now been delayed to March 28, apparently for polishing. The studio says the additional time will help ensure the game's PC port "is in the best shape possible." Here's the statement (opens in new tab) Naughty Dog shared on Twitter today:

"These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards. We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part 1 to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie's unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you'll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28."

The Last of Us series has seen a massive surge in attention since the debut of the HBO adaptation, which resulted in a 322% spike in sales for the PS4 remaster and a 238% boost for the PS5 remake. Naughty Dog is undoubtedly eager to welcome in even more players with The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, but it sounds like it needs a little more time in the oven.

