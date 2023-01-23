The Last of Us sees sales surge as high as 322% following TV show debut

The Last of Us series has seen a massive spike in sales following the HBO adaptation's launch.

Yesterday on January 22, GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab) reported that The Last of Us Part 1 had seen a huge 238% boost in week-on-week sales in terms of boxed sales in the U.K. Elsewhere, The Last of Us Remastered on PS4 saw a 322% spike in week-on-week sales in the U.K. boxed charts, both marking the biggest boost in week-on-week sales throughout the country.

On the U.S. side of things, Amazon's PS4 charts (opens in new tab) are now led by both The Last of Us Part 2 and The Last of Us: Remastered, in the first and second position respectively. The Last of Us Part 1 apparently hasn't seen a big sales boost from the retailer though, sitting at merely the ninety-third position on the PS5 game sales chart on Amazon.

It's not hard to see why the three games have seen sales boosts in the U.S. and U.K. The Last of Us TV show aired its debut episode earlier this month on January 15 in the U.S. and a day later on January 16 for European audiences, and so far at least, The Last of Us reactions to the opening episode has been overwhelmingly positive from fans around the world.

Now it's a new week though, and The Last of Us episode 2 has come to pass for U.S. audiences, arriving later today on January 23 for European viewers. Our review called it a "more calculated entry that focuses on Joel and Ellie."

Head over to our guide on the best Last of Us prices and deals if you're looking to get in on Naughty Dog's series for the best price possible.