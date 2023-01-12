The best Last of Us deals to prepare you for the HBO Max show

As HBO rolls out its new The Last of Us TV show, many people around the world will naturally be curious about the original video game. Whether it's to see the differences between Joel and Ellie, jump ahead in the story, or play along beat-by-beat with the show, we've rounded up the best Last of Us deals so you can play the game at the lowest price.

Developed by Naughty Dog in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, The Last of Us went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with over 17 million in sales. This then spawned a remaster for the PlayStation 4 in 2014 as well as a remake in 2022 for the PlayStation 5. A direct sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, was also released in 2020. All of which has helped fuel The Last of Us fandom.

Now 2023 is set for its own TV adaption starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) in the lead roles. So whether you decide to play the video game first or how to watch The Last of Us TV series week-to-week, you'll find all the best Last of Us deals for both the UK and the US below.

Today's best Last of Us deals

Best Last of Us deals - US

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) | $69.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The 2022 PlayStation 5 remake is the definitive way to experience The Last of Us with new graphics and features specifically designed for the PS5 DualSense controller.



(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)| $49.99 $18.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $31 - The 2014 remaster for the PlayStation 4 is available at a much lower price than the 2022 remake. It's one of the best Last of Us deals out there. While it doesn't have the flashy new graphics and PS5 DualSense features, the game still looks great and holds up perfectly well.



(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) | $59.99 $17 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $43 - The Last of Us Part 2 can be found at Walmart for under $20 – that's a 71% saving to be had. It works on PS5 via backward compatibility too, so you can play it on both consoles.



Best Last of Us deals - UK

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) | £ 69.99 £49.85 at Hit (Base)

(opens in new tab)Save £20 - Naughty Dog's 2022 PS5 remake is the most current-gen way to experience The Last of Us with an overhaul of the graphics and features specifically designed for the PS5 DualSense controller. This £20 discount also makes it that much sweeter.



(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)| £49.99 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £34 - The 2014 PlayStation 4 remaster can be found at a much cheaper price than the 2022 remake, albeit without the flashy new graphics and PS5 features. It still more than does the job, though.



(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) | $49.99 $14.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - A huge discount for the second entry in The Last of Us series can be found at Amazon too. It's less than a pound away from the cheapest it's ever been with a 70% discount applied. The game can also be played on PS5 via backward compatibility.



Should you play The Last of Us before watching the HBO show?

(Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

This is an interesting one. If you've never had the urge to play The Last of Us until the HBO Max show came about, then we'd say there's no need to play the game beforehand. The series is directly based on the video game and, therefore, will follow a lot of the same beats. Once the show is finished then it's definitely worth jumping into the game to experience the story in a different way and enjoy some excellent performances - Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are superb as Joel and Ellie, respectively. The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 is the optimal way to play.

A more interesting conundrum will be on whether to play the sequel, The Last of Us Part 2 . We have no idea if, how, and when the follow-up will receive its own adaption but this carries on the story from the first The Last of Us and is again, well worth experiencing. It's more if you want to save yourself for the TV adaption. Either way, we can attest that both games are fantastic.