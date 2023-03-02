The Last of Us episode 7 features a song with a special Part 2 meaning – and fans can't handle it

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode 7 and The Last of Us Part 2. If you've yet to catch up with the show or play the follow-up game, then bookmark this for later.

The Last of Us has proven already that it isn't afraid to emotionally devastate us viewers. Episode 7 was no exception, as it flashed back to Ellie's final day with her best friend Riley – but it was one particular moment that broke even those who have played the game before, and it involves a special song from The Last of Us Part 2.

Given that Ellie mentioned she was bitten in an "old, abandoned mall" in her former QZ back in episode 2, even those unfamiliar with the source material would've geared up for drama once Ellie and Riley made it to the derelict plaza. Then, in a nod to '80s means danger', Joel's code that Ellie figured out in the season opener, A-ha's 'Take on Me' starts playing as the pair descend the broken escalators and head to the shops. Ominous...

For those who have played the second game, though, the song is much more than just a warning signal. It features fairly early on in Part 2, after Ellie and Dina have set off to Seattle to track down the ex-Fireflies responsible for killing Joel. On their travels, the pair come across an old music store, where Ellie pulls out one of the guitars and shyly sings 'Take on Me' to Dina. Joel taught Ellie how to play guitar so the sweet scene already has a tinge of sadness to it. But with the HBO show having it play in Ellie and Riley's episode, which concludes with Riley succumbing to the Cordyceps infection, it draws a heartbreaking new parallel between Ellie's first and current loves – and the ultimate fate of both romances.

While Ellie and Riley's story was cut short by a tragic accident, Ellie and Dina's relationship breaks down due to Ellie's inability to see past her own grief and need for revenge. By using 'Take on Me' in both instances, it becomes less of a love song and more of a nod to lost love.

Predictably, those who have played the game were torn up by the song's inclusion in the series, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "No [because] why would they have Take on Me playing at the mall. They're SICK."

"NOT THEM PLAYING TAKE ON ME IM UNALIVING," another tweeted. Check out some more emotional reactions below...

when they played take on me during episode 7 left behind pic.twitter.com/TmAnSFc7BPFebruary 27, 2023 See more

can’t stop thinking about the use of take on me in this scene.. neil druckmann I am outside your door pic.twitter.com/DajZM3px92February 27, 2023 See more

Ellie singing Take On Me in TLOU Part 2 just hits different now #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/HhIcRn39TUFebruary 27, 2023 See more

when take on me started playing #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/whpcR9mOFqFebruary 27, 2023 See more

the ppl who #Know hearing take on me playing pic.twitter.com/eiB8hiPBgMFebruary 27, 2023 See more

