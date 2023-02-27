The Last of Us episode 7 features a Naughty Dog shout out

The Last of Us episode 7 features a very specific shoutout to the game. Spoilers ahead!

At one point in the episode, which is largely a flashback to Ellie's life in the QZ, Ellie is given a stern talking to by a FEDRA official, who warns that, at the rate she's going, her future isn't going to be very bright.

In a blink and you'll miss it moment, though, a distinctive red paw print can be seen on a keyring on the FEDRA person's desk. That's the logo for Naughty Dog, the developer of The Last of Us Part 1 and 2. Check out a picture of the moment below.

While that might be the most subtle of Easter eggs, The Last of Us TV show has so far been very faithful to the game – although it has made some substantial deviations, like focusing an episode on Bill and Frank's love story. Moments from the game have been recreated with great accuracy, including the most heart breaking scene in the show so far.

The Last of Us has just two episodes remaining, and the trailer for episode 8 teases an action-packed, creepy nightmare for Ellie as she must face a group of terrifying survivors alone. Joel, meanwhile, is convalescing from his nasty stab wound, though thanks to some quick stitching from Ellie, will survive the attack.

Luckily, though, The Last of Us has already been renewed for season 2, so even though the end of season 1 is fast approaching, Joel and Ellie's journey will continue.

If you're up to speed on episode 7, check out our guide to all the differences between the episode and the game. You can also fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.