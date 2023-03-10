The Last of Us fans cannot wait to see Ashley Johnson’s character in the season finale

The Last of Us HBO show has shared a new look at Ashley Johnson’s character in the series finale (which you can see above), and fans are incredibly excited. The actor behind Ellie in both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 will be making her live-action debut on the show this weekend as Anna.

"The legend is back. Thanks for not leaving the OG actors behind," tweeted one fan (opens in new tab) in reaction to her inclusion. Another wrote (opens in new tab): "This! I wanted this!! I wanted to see her in the live-action so bad!! Thank you!!!" While a third added (opens in new tab): "The Ashley Johnson effect is gonna hit every single person who hasn't seen her before next episode. Be ready, she's fcking amazing."

"I'm very happy that Ashley and @TroyBakerVA both get to be a part of this new rendition of such an amazing story," shared another fan (opens in new tab) on Twitter. "They knocked it out of the park in the game, Troy did in the last episode, and I'm sure Ashley will as well. All in all, everybody involved should be proud."

HBO is still playing its cards pretty close to its chest about who Johnson is playing, but from what we’ve seen in the trailer, it looks like Anna may be Ellie’s mom. She can be seen holding a baby to her chest as an infected crawls towards her.

Johnson’s original co-star Troy Baker, who played Joel in the games, also appeared in the HBO show. In The Last of Us episode 8, the actor played James, one of the Silver Lake Cannibals. Meanwhile, we’ll also see another game actor return as Merle Dandridge reprises her role as Marlene in the season finale.

