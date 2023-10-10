The Last of Us and Metal Gear Solid star Troy Baker will lead a star-studded lineup at the Golden Joystick Awards

Prolific voice actor Troy Baker will host The Golden Joysticks 2023, with guest appearances from some of the biggest video game stars in the world.

The 41st Golden Joystick Awards powered by Intel confirmed earlier today that Baker – known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us as well as turns in the Uncharted, Metal Gear Solid, and God of War franchises - will host this year's ceremony from the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London as it returns to a live format for the first time since 2019.

Baker will be joined on stage by Immortality's Manon Gage and Resident Evil Village star Maggie Robertson, two previous winners of the Golden Joysticks Best Performer Award, as well as Neil Newbon, the voice of Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion. Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg from acclaimed video game composer studio Two Feathers will also make an appearance, as will Gosia Mitręga, executive producer of the new Witcher Saga, alongside many more special guests that are yet to be announced.

Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have lead this year's nominations with four nods each (as well as extra nominations for developers Larian and Nintendo in the Studio of the Year category), but there's still time to have your voice heard. Members of the public can vote for their favourites across 17 categories at goldenjoysticks.com until October 20, while three more categories - Best Performer, Best Supporting Performer, and Ultimate Game of the Year - will open for public voting on October 23.