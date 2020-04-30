The Last of Us 2 file size confirms it'll be the largest PS4 exclusive yet

The Last of Us 2 will take up at least 100GB on your PS4, as its return to the PSN Store reconfirms the approximate file size for Naughty Dog's sequel, which will also launch on two discs for owners of the game's physical edition.

A listing for the game on the PlayStation website, discovered by Push Square, states that players will need "100 GB minimum" free space on their PS4 to install The Last of Us 2 onto the system.

For comparison, the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Remake came in at just over 90GB, as did Red Dead Redemption 2 when it launched back in 2018.

Like Rockstar's western sequel, the listing also reconfirms previous reports that The Last of Us 2's physical edition will launch on two discs, with presumably the first used to install the game onto the system, and the second to required to actually play it.

This easily makes The Last of Us 2 the biggest PS4 exclusive yet, in terms of its pure size. That makes sense, given the memory required for all those high res textures, the fact that Naughty Dog is pitching it as the most ambitious game its made yet, and that it's launching at the tail end of the console's life cycle.

The upcoming PS4 exclusive is now set to release on June 19, following a three week delay brought about by the impact of COVID-19 on supply chains, before Sucker Punch's next PlayStation title, Ghost of Tsushima, follows with a July 17 launch. No word yet on a PS5 port, but recent rumours point to a PS5 event happening in five weeks time, so stay tuned.

For more, check out everything revealed in Last of Us 2's Outbreak Day info drop, or watch below for our hands-on gameplay preview of the sequel.