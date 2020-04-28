The Last of Us 2 is back on the PlayStation Store after a brief absence

The Last of Us 2 is back on the PlayStation Store after an indefinite delay led Sony to disable its listing.

If you already put in your Last of Us 2 pre-order via the digital storefront once before, you'll need to put it in again; Sony refunded all pre-orders for the game earlier this month when it announced the delay for the game. You might want to check your bank statement to make sure you got your money back before you pre-order again, but otherwise it should all work out the same.

The digital version of the game will unlock at midnight EDT on June 19, and you'll likely get a chance to pre-load the files before then so you can start playing immediately. On top of the instant access, putting in your pre-order on the PlayStation Store will get you a few extra goodies: inside the game, you'll instantly unlock an ammo capacity upgrade for Ellie's pistol and a crafting training manual that gives you access to new recipes and upgrades. Outside of the game, you'll get a The Last of Us Part 2 tattoo avatar to use as your new PSN icon.

The Last of Us 2 release date is now set for June 19, just three weeks after its previous release date of May 29. That's quite short as indefinite delays go, but with the international response to COVID-19 having a huge effect on the logistical side of game distribution, it's not surprising that Sony wanted to play it safe.

Hopefully there are no other issues and we can start playing The Last of Us 2 in 52 days. And yes, I did just get that number from the PlayStation Store listing.