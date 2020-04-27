The Last of Us 2 release date confirmed for June

The Last of Us 2 release date has once again been confirmed after a period of uncertainty, and it's only a few weeks later than before.

A post on the PlayStation Blog confirmed that The Last of Us 2 release date is now set for June 19. That puts it three weeks after the May 29 release date which Naughty Dog and Sony most recently gave, before delaying the project indefinitely in response to COVID-19 related concerns. The same update also confirmed a new arrival time for Ghost of Tsushima, now set to hit stores on July 17.

"I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances," Sony Interactive Entertainment head of worldwide studios Hermen Hulst wrote on PlayStation Blog. "Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months."

The new Last of Us 2 release date arrives just as the internet is grappling with a fresh spate of The Last of Us 2 spoilers, and how to avoid them. It's going to be a tough few months as people try to navigate the minefield of story spoilers, but at least it's not much further away than it was meant to be before the coronavirus response became a concern.

