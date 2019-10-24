The Last of Us 2 release delayed to spring 2020

Update: Naughty Dog has issued an official statement confirming The Last of Us 2's release date has been pushed to May 29, 2020. Penned by Neil Druckmann, the statement details why the game's delay has come so shortly after its official release date announcement: "It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality. At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team."

The statement goes on to apologize for "disappointing" fans, but hopes that they'll understand that the delay will ensure the sequel's quality.

Original Story: The Last of Us 2 will be delayed until spring of next year, instead of releasing on February 21, 2020, according to a Kotaku article quoting sources from Naughty Dog. The release date was officially announced only a month ago during PlayStat i on's State of Play .

There's no word yet on when in spring The Last of Us 2 will be released (the window is late March to late June), but if it follows the same pattern as the original game, it could be closer to the end of the season. The Last of Us was released on June 14, 2013, almost exactly five months before the debut of the PS4 on November 15. With the PS5 set to launch sometime between October and December 2020, it wouldn't be a surprise if The Last of Us 2 launched closer to the next-gen console's release date. Considering the game is meant to be one of the last major PS4 exclusives, this could complicate things.

According to Kotaku, Sony hasn't responded to their request for a comment, but they expect the company to issue an announcement sometime this week. The information about the game's alleged delay comes directly from "two people familiar with goings-on at Naughty Dog". The February 21, 2020 release date was confirmed on September 24, but a lot can change in a month, eh? The Last of Us was also delayed back in 2013, but just over a month from its original release date - it was meant to drop on May 7, 2013.

Update: Kotaku's Jason Schreier has followed up on his story in a tweet that claims Ghost of Tsushima is also getting delayed, even though it's release date has yet to have been made public.

BTW, Ghost of Tsushima doesn't have a public release date yet, but it'll also be bumped later into 2020 to account for this delay. Don't expect them to suddenly turn it into a PS5 game or anything, but it was originally planned for the first half of the year - not anymoreOctober 24, 2019

It may be delayed, but we know it's going to be good. We went hands-on with the game last month, and can say that The Last of Us 2 makes you feel like the monster.