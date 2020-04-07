The Last of Us 2 removed from PlayStation Store and refunds handed out after latest delay

The Last of Us 2 digital pre-orders are being refunded in the wake of its latest delay, as Sony pulls the game listing from the PSN Store with no new release date for Naughty Dog's sequel in sight.

"The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed." reads a note on the PlayStation support website. "All digital pre-order consumers will automatically receive a refund. Please check your email for more details."

Meanwhile, attempting to search for The Last of Us 2 on the PSN Store no longer brings up any results, though its official PlayStation website continues to display information about the game, including its various set of collector's editions.

The Last of Us 2 was originally scheduled to launch for PS4 on May 29, but the impact of COVID-19 across the globe has forced Naughty Dog and PlayStation to push the release indefinitely, "until such a time where [they] can solve these logistic issues."

Creative director Neil Druckmann recently spoke on the Official PlayStation Blogcast about The Last of Us 2 delay, suggesting that a digital-only release hasn't yet been ruled out, with "things changing day to day."

"Right now we’re looking at all sorts of different options: what’s the best way to get it to all of our fans as soon as possible?" said Druckmann. "But that’s gonna take time for us to shift and figure things out, and also see where the world’s at."

For now, however, things aren't looking too good, though Sony continues to state that a PS5 delay isn't on the cards for the tech manufacturer just yet. Fingers crossed.

For more, check out everything revealed in Last of Us 2's Outbreak Day info drop, or watch below for our hands-on gameplay preview of the sequel.