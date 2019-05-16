The James Wan produced Mortal Kombat movie is finally starting production

After the bombastically successful launch of Mortal Kombat 11, a new film adaptation of the franchise will be kicking off its production next month in South Australia. It'll see horror aficionado James Wan as a producer and Australian commercial director Simon McQuoid as the director.

Warner Bros., who publish the Mortal Kombat games, will be handling the adaption. The series is known for including characters from the studio's history so maybe we'll see a few included in the film. The script is being handled by Greg Russo , who has also been tapped to write the upcoming Resident Evil reboot.

The Mortal Kombat production will be the largest movie ever produced in South Australia, giving the region's entertainment industry a huge boost. "It will be the biggest movie produced here in our states history," said South Australian premier Steven Marshall in a press conference on Monday. "I know that there was stiff competition, but this is a great location."

James Wan is originally from Australia and has shot other blockbusters in his home country. “I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with Mortal Kombat,” said Wan, who filmed most of Aquaman in Queensland among other locations, in a statement. “Now we get to experience South Australia with its scenic locations and a wealth of artistic talent to work with. It will be perfectly suited for this fantasy-action project.”

As series fans surely remember, the 1995 film adaptation of Mortal Kombat was out of this world with tons of over-the-top moments that somehow still work today. We don't have any info on the cast or story for this new movie yet, but here's hoping we get a throwback or two to the classic adaptation.