The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is $100 off for the first time this year

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite has taken its first discount of the year this week, dropping down to just $799 at Amazon (was $899.99). That's a solid $100 saving on one of the best VR headsets out there, a discount only beaten by the system's Black Friday price of $649.

Considering the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite hasn't been the subject of VR headset deals for some time, this is a particularly impressive offer - setting you up with everything you need for room-scale VR. While the headset by itself can be found for a lot less (currently on sale for $499, was $549, at Amazon), the controllers and tracking stations found in the full bundle certainly complete the experience. Plus, considering each controller will set you back around $130 by themselves, it certainly pays to go big here.

You're not limited to Amazon with this offer, either, Microsoft has also cut the price of the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite down to $799 with free 2-3 day shipping. Considering VR headset deals like this are regularly snapped up quickly, we'd recommend heading to Microsoft if Amazon runs out of stock.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite | $899.99 $799 at Amazon

Save $100 - While we have seen the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset system at $649 in the past, this is the first discount we've seen all year. In fact, the only time we've spotted it cheaper was during Black Friday last year, making this offer well worth any VR aficionado's time. This offer is also available at Microsoft.



