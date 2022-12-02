The Guardians of the Galaxy finally look exactly like their comic book inspiration

Among the many teases and Easter eggs shown in the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (including Rocket's true love Lady Lylla, and that mysterious kid), there's one thing that's right up front and center - the team's new look, sporting blue and red uniforms with gold badges that, in the MCU, signify them as a crew of Ravagers.

But those uniforms come straight from comics. And that means that as of right now, the Guardians of the Galaxy look more like their comic book counterparts than they ever have, right down to their line-up.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

See, in comics, the team that's been part of the MCU for years now is actually the second incarnation of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who formed in 2008 in the wake of the story Annihilation: Conquest (opens in new tab) (the original being a team from the 30th century, whose members were actually seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

That newly formed team included most of the heroes we now know and love as the MCU Guardians, but as a more cohesive unit, wearing blue and red uniforms and operating out of the hollowed-out Celestial skull known as Knowhere.

Now, as established in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians have purchased Knowhere and now use it as their headquarters, bringing them even closer in line with their comic book origins.

And what's more, the addition of Mantis as a fully-fledged Guardian, the inclusion of Cosmo as a supporting character, and the addition of Adam Warlock to the film has fully solidified a version of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU that practically looks straight off the comic page.

Will that picture-perfect Guardians team survive the film? Director James Gunn has stated with film will be the last ride for the team in this incarnation, so we're betting the answer is no. But for at least a moment we'll have a look at a Guardians team that is as close to their Marvel Comics inspiration as they've ever been.

