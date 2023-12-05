The GTA 6 trailer remade in OG Vice City shows just how far we've come

GTA 6 trailer 1 dropped on Monday and confirmed that Rockstar is taking us back to Vice City, the fictional Miami-inspired setting of 2002's GTA: Vice City. Naturally, as more than 20 years have passed, the vibrant city has seen quite the glow-up, and so the good folks at the Future Games Show have remade the new trailer using familiar scenes from the OG Vice City, showing exactly how far we've come from the days of polygonal palm trees and cityscapes.

Of course, the whole trailer couldn't possibly be remade in GTA: Vice City as it's full of original cutscenes, but the video does include shot-for-shot comparisons for a bunch of the main locations, including the beach, jail, ships, nightclub, apartment building, gas station, and rooftop hangout. As you might expect, there are a lot less hard lines in the new footage, but what really struck me was just how much more detailed everything is.

Due to the processing power of confirmed GTA 6 release platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar is able to populate Vice City with more of literally everything. In every scene, the new game has way more people, cars, trees, buildings, lights, shadows, clouds - you name it. Not to dog on a bonafide classic, but there's no doubt Vice City will not only look better than it ever has, but also feel more alive due to simply having more going on at once.

Not excited enough? Rockstar says GTA 6 will "push the limits of what's possible" in open-world games.