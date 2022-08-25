The Gray Man continues to smash Netflix viewing records

The Gray Man is not only Netflix’s most expensive movie of all time – it’s now one of its most-watched. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have taken to Instagram (opens in new tab) to reveal that The Gray Man is the most popular movie of the year on Netflix, overtaking Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project, and now the fourth most-watched of all time.

"Huge congrats to The Gray Man team! And thanks to all of you for watching," the directors said.

The thriller starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling has racked up close to 250 million hours watched in the first 28 days (via Business Insider (opens in new tab)). The only three movies to dwarf that number are Bird Box (282 million hours), Don’t Look Up (359 million hours) and Red Notice (364 million hours).

Netflix will hope there’s plenty more where that came from now The Gray Man is set to be a franchise. A sequel, with Gosling return as Sierra Six, is in the works. A spin-off, written by Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese is also on the way.

The Russos, meanwhile, are swapping their director hats for producing hats in the upcoming Hercules live-action remake. Set to be directed by Guy Ritchie, the Russos told GamesRadar+ that the upcoming movie will pay homage to the original Disney animated classic but with its own modern twist.

"It will certainly pay homage to the original with a more modern spin on it," Joe Russo said. "What Anthony and I love about the original is how funny and subversive it is. I think we try to embrace that sense of humor in the remake."

