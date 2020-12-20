The full details of Epic's upcoming Holiday Sale free games have leaked online

The details of Epic Games Stores' festive giveaway have seemingly leaked online, revealing all the games expected to be made free between now and the end of the year.

We reported a few days back that Epic Games Store was celebrating the holidays with 15 days of free games, starting with a free copy of Cities: Skylines .

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3nDecember 18, 2020

In addition to Cities: Skyline, Oddworld: New N Tasty, and The Long Dark – as well as today's Defense Grid 1 - other games seemingly up for grabs for gratis include Alien: Isolation, Metro 2033, Tropico 5, Inside, Darkest Dungeon, My Time in Portia, Night in the Woods, Stranded Deep, Solitarica, Torchlight 2, and Jurassic World Evolution.

While it's not certain, it appears as though the list is even in chronological order, so it's possible tomorrow's freebie will be Alien: Isolation, and while Darkest Dungeon might be a bit of a surprise – it's not even out yet on TGS – our pals at PC Gamer are right to remind us that this wouldn't be the first time Epic has surprise-released a new store addition on us.

If you missed it the first time around, make sure you do grab Alien: Isolation. The GamesRadar+ Alien Isolation review awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5, stating it is a "deep, intelligent, intense, and utterly unlike any experience before it, Alien: Isolation presents all that's truly great about AAA, and also its evolution".