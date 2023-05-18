Stephen King isn't afraid to admit he's not very keen on superhero movies, but he's not above showering a certain genre title with praise if it really wows him, either. So, ahead of the DC film's release in June, the author took to Twitter to hype up The Flash, calling it "special" and "heartfelt" after he watched it at a preview screening.

"I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it."

"Is this true?" someone asked underneath, tagging DC's new head James Gunn. "Hell yes it is," Gunn replied proudly.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash sees Ezra Miller's Barry Allen run back in time to save his mother Nora (Maribel Verdú). But turns out, tweaking the timeline has disastrous consequences, and Barry inadvertently finds himself stuck in the past, in a reality where Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman don't exist.

When General Zod (Michael Shannon) rocks up to turn Earth into a new Krypton, Barry must team up with his younger self and a version of Bruce Wayne he doesn't know to save the planet.

Also starring Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Ben Affleck as Batman, it releases in the UK on June 15, and in the US the following day. For more, check out what else DC Studios has in store for us over the next few years, like an Amanda Waller TV series, a Supergirl movie, and a new Superman: Legacy movie, and separate DC Elseworlds titles such as The Batman 2.