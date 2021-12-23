The Flash appears to be bringing back a pair of DCEU villains

The Flash may see the return of two DCEU villains, according to a 2022 movie preview on the Warner Bros. website .

A new list of the movie's cast members includes both Michael Shannon and Antje Traue, who previously appeared in 2013's Man of Steel . Shannon played General Zod, while Traue played Faora, Zod's sub-commander. Of course, Zod was killed by Superman (Henry Cavill) at the end of that movie, but Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown us that anything is possible with the multiverse.

That's because The Flash will adapt the Flashpoint comic book story, which sees the titular speedster, played by Ezra Miller in the DCEU, accidentally destroy the timeline after traveling back in time to prevent his mother's death. The first footage from the movie, released at this year's DC FanDome, also showed that there will be two versions of Barry Allen.

We last saw Miller's Barry in Zack Snyder's Justice League , and he made his first DCEU appearance in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice . This is his first time taking center stage in a movie, though.

Miller is joined by Michael Keaton, who's reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton's '80s movies. Ben Affleck is also back as the DCEU version of Batman, while Kiersey Clemons returns as Iris West, Maribel Verdú plays Barry's mother Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Barry's father Henry Allen. Sasha Calle joins the cast as Supergirl.