The first trailer for Caitlin Cronenberg's new dystopian horror movie looks like a worthy successor to her family's horror legacy

Caitlin Cronenberg's upcoming dystopian thriller Humane looks like a freaky good time.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, an apocalypse of sorts has taken over – and world leaders have come to the conclusion that 20% of the population must die in order to fix it. One father happily volunteers himself and his wife to die, but she leaves...and the government won't leave the house unless they can collect two bodies. All hell breaks loose – and yes that's Stevie from Schitt's Creek wielding a knife.

Per the official synopsis: "Mere months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth’s population, a recently retired newsman invites his grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation’s new euthanasia program. But when the father’s plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupts among his children."

Directed by Cronenberg from a screenplay by Michael Sparaga, the cast includes underrated Canadian darling Jay Baruchel (Blackberry), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Peter Gallagher (Palm Springs), and Enrico Colantoni (Vandits).

Caitlin is the daughter of body horror legend David Cronenberg and sister of Infinity Pool director Brandon Cronenberg. Humane is Caitlin's first feature-length film, having shot a 1-minute short titled The Death of David Cronenberg that was auctioned off as an NFT in 2021.

Humane is set to release in the US on April 26, and will most likely hit Shudder later this year. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.