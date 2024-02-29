The Omen prequel star says "it’s about f***ing time" women dominate the horror genre

Starring in the upcoming female-led horror movie The First Omen, Nell Tiger Free thinks it’s high time that women are properly represented in the genre.

"It’s about fucking time," Free tells Total Film in our new issue out this Friday, which features Road House on the cover. "Unfortunately, you know, it took for the rest of the world to catch up with what is so blatantly obvious, which is that women know what’s scary. And it’s nice that we’re expanding from women only being utilized in horror films to run with their tits out, or to get cut in half by somebody."

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen stars Game of Thrones actor Free as a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin her life as a nun. However, when she arrives, she encounters something sinister that will cause her to question her own faith.

The 2024 film acts as a prequel to the 1976 horror film The Omen directed by Richard Donner. The classic follows an American couple who adopt a little boy in Rome, only to discover he might just be the spawn of Satan.

Released almost 50 years after its predecessor, The First Omen looks to shed light on the birth of the antichrist, with the mother at the center of the story. Alongside Free, the cast of The First Omen also includes The Northman’s Ralph Ineson, Love Actually’s Bill Nighy, Tawfeek Barhom, and Sonia Braga.

The First Omen is released on April 5, 2024. As Free puts it, 2024 is certainly shaping up to be the year of women in horror too with the impending release of Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate and Mia Goth’s MaXXXine on the way.

You can read more about The First Omen and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Friday, March 1. This is one day later than usual, due to how the Leap Year falls.

