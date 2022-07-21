The first D&D movie toy has Chris Pine battle his greatest foe yet - a jelly shot

The first official Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves toy has been revealed, and it pits Chris Pine's Bard against a classic foe from the game - a Gelatinous Cube.

Created by Hasbro as part of a brand-new line of D&D toys, this figure is compatible with other six-inch action figures from the range that can be placed inside as if they're floating within the ooze. While it doesn't come with those figures, accessories are included in the box alongside the remains of less fortunate victims. The packaging also shows Chris Pine's hero being swallowed whole. This presumably means his adventurer will be going toe to… uh, ooze with a Gelatinous Cube during the film.

So, is this basically a block of jelly? Yes. Yes, it is. However, the catch with these lumbering monstrosities is that they're made of acid that melts down anything they swallow. In other words, you have limited time before it sloughs the flesh, armor, and fancy cape of +1 strength off your bones. Judging by items stuck to the outside (you can see what looks like Michelle Rodriguez's axe from promos in one of the product shots, for example) and the skeleton parts that are included, we can only assume these poor souls failed their Dexterity save and were gobbled up. Looks like they'll need to hit their Dungeons and Dragons books again to re-roll some new heroes.

The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Gelatinous Cube will cost $34.99, can be pre-ordered after 5pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers, and is available in Spring 2023.

Judging by what we've seen from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it's no surprise that classic baddies such as the Gelatinous Cube are being featured - at SDCC we've caught sight of a many-eyed Beholder, Mimic, Black Dragon, panther-esque Displacer Beast, and Red Wizard of Thay advertising the movie. Full-size Dragonborn and Aarakokra mannequins have also been seen at the film's pop-up tavern, so it seems as if this D&D flick is going all-in on the game's deepest cuts. We'll have more information soon when the SDCC panel takes place.

Other D&D toys based on the movie and the game at large have been promised, so we expect additional figures to be unveiled shortly. If the Gelatinous Cube is anything to go by, they'll also launch early in 2023 to coincide with the film.

