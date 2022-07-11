Mike Flanagan celebrates Fall of the House of Usher wrap with a tribute to the cast and crew

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher has wrapped filming – and Mike Flanagan has celebrated that fact by paying tribute to the cast and crew.

Inspired by the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe, the upcoming horror series marks the filmmaker's fifth project for Netflix, after Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. It sees him reunite with several of his favored actors on the title, including Carl Lumbly, Katie Parker, Zach Gilford, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, T-Nia Miller, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, and Kate Siegel.

Flanagan took to social media to honor the gang on Sunday, July 10, confirming that shooting had ended and reflecting on "a huge chapter" of his life. "I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019," he wrote. "We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020.

A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life. I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020.July 9, 2022 See more

"BLY MANOR, MIDNIGHT MASS, MIDNIGHT CLUB & HOUSE OF USHER were each profoundly challenging. Three of those shows were produced during the pandemic, amid ever-shifting safety protocols designed to keep our huge casts and crews safe," Flanagan continued. "It's been a privilege to work with some wonderful collaborators, actors, directors, storytellers, crew, family and friends for so long, over THIRTY-FOUR EPISODES of television – the most difficult and rewarding work of my life."

Igby Rigney, Sauriyan Sapkota, Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Mary McDonnell, and Star Wars' Mark Hamill also feature in The Fall of the House of Usher. Published in 1839, the book in which its based centers on an unnamed narrator, who visits his ailing childhood friend, Roderick Usher. During his stay, Roderick's twin sister suddenly dies. A tale of melancholy, madness, and mystery follows, as the narrator tries to decipher what's really going on inside his old acquaintance's spooky home.

Just a few months ago, Bruce Greenwood stepped in to replace Frank Langella, who was set to play Roderick Usher, after the latter was fired by Netflix following a misconduct investigation.

As it stands, there has been no word as to when The Fall of the House of Usher will land on the streaming service, but it probably won't be too long now that the filming has finished. While we wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.