Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt prepare for action in these exclusive new images from The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy recently premiered at South by Southwest to glowing reviews. Taking inspiration from the '80s TV series starring Lee Majors, the film tells the story of a stuntman who turns bounty hunter when the lead actor in his latest project goes AWOL during a big-budget shoot.

Ryan Gosling plays the stunt performer, Colt Seavers, and he’s on the lookout for Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the world’s biggest action star for whom he’s doubling on the set of a sci-fi western blockbuster. The film-within-the-film is being directed by Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), who has romantic history with Colt.

Blunt and Gosling have the kind of sparky banter and electric chemistry that so many on-screen pairings aim for, but few actually manage to deliver. But that’s just one aspect of The Fall Guy to get excited about – it’s also a love letter to stunts, and a rip-roaring meta-comedy about moviemaking. The cast also features Stephanie Hsu as an assistant, Winston Duke as a stunt coordinator and Hannah Waddingham as a pushy producer.

The Fall Guy is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday, March 28), and inside there’s an in-depth making-of feature including new interviews with Gosling, Blunt and director-producer duo David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. Here (and above) you can take an exclusive look at some new images from the upcoming issue, featuring Gosling, Blunt, Hsu and Taylor-Johnson, as well as Leitch and stunt double Justin Eaton:

David Leitch knows this world inside out, having made a name for himself as a stunt double for huge stars like Brad Pitt. He later became a stunt coordinator, director and co-founder of action design and production company 87North Productions. The original TV series of The Fall Guy was a key influence in his initial decision to explore a career in stunts.

Inside the new issue, Leitch talks about updating the property for the present day, and taking advantage of the opportunity to stage some huge-scale practical stunts of the kind we see all too rarely these days. Plus, Gosling and Blunt talk Barbenheimer, creating chemistry, and the importance of stunt performers.

The Fall Guy opens in UK cinemas on May 2.

