The Evolution Of Jessica Biel

The Film: Starring Peter Fonda, Ms Biel and a whole load of bees.

Fonda plays Ulee, an old bee-keeper who has to look after his two granddaughters when their parents somersault off the rails.

The Role: Biel was only 15 at the time, which might explain all the studs, eye-liner and attitude.

She gives poor Grandad Ulee a lot of lip.

The Guns: She’s only little, so she’s a bit of a weed.

Get some meat on those bones, girl!