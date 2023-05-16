The Elden Ring streamer playing with her brainwaves doesn't even need a controller anymore

An Elden Ring streamer has is playing FromSoftware's game completely hands-free.

Not quite satisfied with beating Elden Ring with the power of their mind, streamer Perrikaryal is now taking on FromSoftware's latest without even using their hands. Footage of the monumental feat can be seen just below in the streamer's tweet, where they showcase a fight against the Soldier of Godrick boss entirely hands-free.

Our first trial of our COMPLETELY HANDS-FREE mind-control game controller was a success! There's still a lot to do but I'm hugely proud of this moment... pic.twitter.com/nCIZid70wiMay 10, 2023 See more

The Twitch streamer looks to be using their head to dodge to the left or right, tilting their head ever so slightly to circumvent the boss's attacks. The attacking and movement of their character, though, looks to be left entirely to the power of their mind, meaning there's been a big upgrade on perrikaryal's setup since their last feat.

When the streamer previously beat Elden Ring using their mind, they could only using their brainwaves to attack, as movement was still bound to a controller analog stick. This means perrikaryal has now taken their wild creation to the next level, despite it still being a work-in-progress.

We're not honestly sure where we go from here. How can anyone play a FromSoftware game in a stranger way than with their brain? We've seen a streamer beat every Elden Ring boss using a Bop-It controller, so we're not exactly short on the weirdness factor around here, but who knows how the entire thing could escalate from here.

One can only hope we'll see even more strange practices emerge from Elden Ring streamers in the future. We could even see a resurgence in weird playthroughs when Shadow of the Erdtree eventually drops.

Check out our Elden Ring DLC guide for a complete look forward to the future of FromSoftware's ace game.