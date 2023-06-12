The Crown season 6 will feature all three Queen actors

The Crown may be coming to an end with its sixth season, but the Netflix series looks set to go out with a bang thanks to the reported return of two key cast members.

Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2, and Olivia Colman, who took over the role in seasons 3 and 4, will be joining current Elizabeth actor Imelda Staunton in season 6. There's also a fourth queen in the mix – The Witcher's Viola Prettejohn will play a teenage version of the monarch in flashbacks to her life pre-coronation.

"Netflix is playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes," a source told The Sun . "It also indicates the respect and affection which the creators have for the late monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution."

According to the source, the idea to combine depictions of the Queen was most likely born soon after her death in September 2022. The upcoming final season of the show will chart the Queen's life between 1997 and 2005, which will include the death of Princess Diana and Tony Blair's time as Prime Minister.

The Crown season 6 doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to hit the streamer sometime this fall. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.