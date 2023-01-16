The Callisto Protocol drops to lowest price yet on PS5 and Xbox

Little over a month since launching worldwide, The Callisto Protocol has received a surprisingly sizable discount. This new price reduction applies to all four console releases and versions, so it doesn't matter whether you play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, or Xbox One, the discount is one you can take advantage of.

By heading over to Amazon, you can grab a copy of The Callisto Protocol for just $49.99 on new-gen consoles (opens in new tab) and $39.99 on last-gen (opens in new tab). This is the cheapest the game has ever been since it began retailing for $69.99 and $59.99 respectively, meaning by only waiting a month you've saved $20 already - with similar savings in the UK too. A great way to kick off 2023.

Set 300 years in the future, Jacob Lee becomes a victim of fate thrown into a maximum security penitentiary on Jupiter's Moon, Callisto. As the prison becomes overrun with infected monsters, players must fight their way out to survive. While we weren't so keen on the combat in our The Callisto Protocol review , we loved the sci-fi world and were blown away by how good it looked. If you've been holding off on the survival horror action game, now might be the time to pick it up.

Today's best PS5 and Xbox Series X game deal

(opens in new tab) The Callisto Protocol (PS5) | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Now down to its lowest-ever price since launch, The Callisto Protocol has an almost 30% discount off at Amazon on PS5. This is the Day One Edition, so you also get Retro Prisoner Skins and the PlayStation-exclusive Contraband Pack. UK: £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £54.99)



(opens in new tab) The Callisto Protocol (Xbox Series X) | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Similarly, the same price for The Callisto Protocol can be found on Xbox Series X, taking the cost down to under $50 on next-gen consoles for the first time since release. The Day One Edition arrives with Retro Prisoner Skins. UK: £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £54.99)



(opens in new tab) The Callisto Protocol (PS4) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Those still playing on last-gen consoles can get The Callisto Protocol at an even cheaper rate with a 33% discount. It's also just generally $10 cheaper on PS4 than PS5. This is the Day One Edition, so you take away the Retro Prisoner Skins and the PlayStation-exclusive Contraband Pack. UK: £32.99 at Very (opens in new tab) (was £43.99)



(opens in new tab) The Callisto Protocol (Xbox One) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Xbox One users, in general, can get The Callisto Protocol for $10 less than the next-gen version but can now get it for more than 33% off too. This includes the Retro Prisoner Skins from the Day One Edition. UK: £32.99 at Very (opens in new tab) (was £43.99)



