Netflix’s new #1 movie is a surprise Halle Berry thriller from a decade ago

By published

Need something new to watch? Netflix answers The Call

Halle Berry in The Call
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Netflix has a new #1 movie – and it’s given a new lease of life to an overlooked thriller.

The Call, a 2013 thriller starring Halle Berry as an emergency operator dealing with the kidnapping of a teenage girl, is currently the most-watched movie on Netflix in the US.

In response to the news, Berry said on Twitter, "….so ‘The Call’ is the No. 1 movie on @Netflix right now, nearly 10 years after its release. Are y’all OK?"

The Call was a modest success at the box office upon its release, garnering just shy of $70m. The critics were similarly cool on the release. It’s at 44% - officially ‘Rotten’ – on movie aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, though it fared a little better with audiences at 65%.

That popularity, seemingly, has continued to grow over the years. Those who came to the movie late have even being sharing their reactions on social media.

"The Call on Netflix was a phenomenally made movie with a shitty ending," lamented one viewer. Another said, "My god this is one of the scariest (in a thrilling sense) movies I've ever seen."

One wrote, "I love that Netflix put The Call on their platform, I forgot how amazing this movie is.” Hilariously, some assumed it was "something new" – proving that Netflix can give a second chance on streaming to even some of the most forgotten movies.

For more from the streamer, be sure to check out our curated lists: here are the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.