Homelander High-Tops, anyone? The Boys teases season 4 plot point with another perfect Trump parody

The Boys is back with another tongue-in-cheek piece of political satire – and former US president Donald Trump is the subject.

"Today, Vought is proud to announce the Homelander High-Tops!" the show's Vought International Twitter account posted, alongside an image of a pair of high-top sneakers. "Based on our greatest hero’s boots, these shoes will make you feel like you can fly. Available at a Super deal of $777, with all proceeds going to his legal defense fund. Get yours before his sham of a trial on June 13!"

These shoes are parodying Trump's new 'Never Surrender' gold high-top sneakers, which he unveiled at SneakerCon earlier on February 18. The shoes have a letter 'T' on the side and an American flag around the collar and are on sale for $399. The Homelander High-Tops are also red, blue, and gold to match the colors of the Supe's suit – and to bear a striking resemblance to the Never Surrender sneakers.

The "legal defense fund" mentioned in the Tweet refers to one of The Boys season 4's big plot points: Homelander (Anthony Starr) is set to stand trial for lasering a protestor's head off at the end of season 3.

The Vought Tweet was posted yesterday, the same day that the US Supreme Court ruled it would consider Trump’s claim of presidential immunity, delaying the verdict on his alleged subversion of the 2020 presidential election vote.

The Boys season 4 premieres on Prime Video on June 13. For more, check out our guide to the rest of the biggest new TV shows coming our way in 2024.