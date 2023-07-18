The Borderlands series could get an all-in-one game collection based on new ratings board listings

Listings from the South Africa ratings board suggest a new Borderlands collection is on the way.

As Gematsu spotted, console and PC listings for The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box were processed in April and just recently published. A PC listing for the Switch revival of the Baten Kaitos card RPG series also raised some eyebrows, but let's focus on Borderlands for now.

Assuming it is a real thing that's actively in the works, The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora's Box may well be a new collection of games and add-ons from the long-running looter-shooter franchise. With Pandora being the central planet where our surly Vault Hunters come to shoot and loot, it's fair to assume that the three core games may be part of this presumed bundle. That said, we're still just barking in the dark with nothing but an unannounced title to go on.

Developer Gearbox has a long and storied history of bundling Borderlands games together. We've already seen a Legendary Collection containing Borderlands: GOTY Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. There's also the Handsome Collection with just Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which was positioned as a primer to the villain Handsome Jack.

On top of multiple games, Borderlands has also released dozens of DLCs over the years, so if this Pandora's Box compilation is actually the one-stop shop its name suggests, it's going to be mighty stuffed. Will it include Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? What about the Tales from the Borderlands spinoff adventure games? Will it come with any new-gen enhancements? Hopefully we get official word soon.