The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison wants another season – to get revenge on Mace Windu

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison wants another season of the show to finally settle the score with Mace Windu.

In 2002's Attack of the Clones, Boba's father Jango Fett – also played by Morrison – was decapitated by the Jedi, played by Samuel L. Jackson, during a battle on the planet Geonosis.

"I think we'd better let Jon Favreau know that we should have another series, and I'll start looking for Mace," Morrison told IMDb.

"I owe him big time for my dad," the actor said, adding: "He's done, he's done. I've got my eye on him. He's top of the list, in fact."

But, Windu met his end in Revenge of the Sith, killed by Palpatine's Force lightning, so that might put an end to any quest for vengeance before it's even started. Though, Boba was considered dead after his trip into the Sarlacc pit – so anything is possible.

The Book of Boba Fett drops its finale imminently, and there's still a number of dangling plot threads to be tied up. Will Cad Bane show up for another fight? Is Cobb Vanth alive? Will Grogu choose the Jedi or Mandalorian way (or both)? And will Boba ever get to ride that rancor?

There's no word yet on if The Book of Boba Fett will get another season, but Din Djarin and Baby Yoda's stories will continue in The Mandalorian season 3, which is expected in 2022 – along with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

Check out our The Book of Boba Fett release schedule to find out exactly when the final episode drops in your time zone – and if you're up to speed, see our guide to the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.