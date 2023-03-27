The best Xbox Game Pass deal is officially dead

Sadly, the very best Xbox Game Pass deal out there is officially no more.

For years now, first-time subscribers to Xbox Game Pass could get one month's access to the service's vast library of games for just $1 / £1. With hundreds of games, from day one AAA blockbusters to relatively unknown indie gems, being offered for next to nothing, it was a deal too good to pass up and likely helped contribute to the vast popularity of the Netflix-style game service with many opting to extend their subscription after their trial period ended. Unfortunately, Microsoft has decided to axe this promotion and is now seemingly working on new ways to encourage players to jump on the Game Pass bandwagon.

In a statement to The Verge, Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, said, "We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future."

It'll be interesting to see what approach Microsoft takes to attract new subscribers to Game Pass in the future. For ongoing customers, it's been testing out a Friends & Family membership which lets up to five people use Game Pass on separate accounts using a single subscription and costs around $25. It's currently only available in select countries such as Ireland and Columbia, though the company could be planning on rolling it out in other countries, including the US and UK, in the future.

Games have been coming thick and fast to Xbox Game Pass since it launched in 2017. Recently we've been treated to sandbox survival action in the form of Valheim, heavy hitters like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Atomic Heart, and the gorgeous JRPG Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom. And later this year, we've got Arkane's co-op shooter Redfall and, of course, Starfield to look forward to.

