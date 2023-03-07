Xbox Game Pass adds Civilization 6, Valheim, and my favorite JRPG from 2018

The March 2023 Xbox Game Pass lineup is in, and it's got some surprise hits. We knew Valheim was coming , and cloud versions of Dead Space 2 and 3 are well-timed on the heels of the remake, but I didn't have Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom on my Game Pass bingo card.

Anyway, let me get through the full list of new Xbox Game pass games and release dates before I gush about Ni No Kuni for way too long.

Today - Guilty Gear: Strive (cloud, console, PC), Fallout 76 Mutation Invasion, No Man's Sky Fractal update, Halo Infinite Season 3

March 9 - Dead Space 2 and 3 (cloud)

March 14 - Valheim (console)

March 16 - Civilization 6 (cloud, console, PC), Sea of Thieves: The Forts of Fortune

March 20 - Sea of Thieves 5th Anniversary Celebration

March 21 - Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition (console, PC)

Several games will soon leave the Xbox subscription service: F1 2020, Goat Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Paradise Killer, Undertale, Young Souls, and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games. If you haven't heard, Undertale, Kentucky Route Zero, and The Nonary Games are unmissable, so don't write them off once they're gone.

Ni No Kuni 2, then. I wasn't head-over-heels with the original Ni No Kuni, pretty as it was, but the sequel really hooked me. In a year with Dragon Quest 11 and Octopath Traveler – both excellent games, with the latter recently spawning a sequel that's become the best RPG of 2023 so far – Ni No Kuni 2 still stands out as my favorite JRPG of 2018, largely thanks to its Suikoden-esque villager recruitment and town building.

Building the kingdom of Nevermore informs nearly every part of the game, and combat is a blast too, especially with the higher difficulties patched in after launch. And you don't need to play the first game to enjoy it, either. Trust me, nothing could possibly prepare you for the premise of Ni No Kuni 2's story. The US president gets isekaied, and that's all I'm gonna say.