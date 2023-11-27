The best Xbox accessories under $50 in today's Cyber Monday sales

We're seeing some of the best Xbox accessories on sale for Cyber Monday right now, and there's plenty that $50 can get you right now. It's currently a great time to be an Xbox owner, with a huge number of quality games available to play via Game Pass, so now is the time to enhance your experience by finding bargains on handy accessories.

Below you'll find some of the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals around, which have all been selected as they're both useful items to have, and they won't break the bank if you pick them up. This includes a solution for easily charging controllers, some new controller options in both wired and wireless varieties, a code for topping up your Game Pass Ultimate with some exclusive collectables, plus a headset so you can keep track of everything that's going on in your game. All of them are under $50, so you don't have to worry about spending too much.

If you want to expand your search into other areas then we have a round up of all the Cyber Monday gaming deals that we've been tracking, as well as the Cyber Monday video game deals which include some of the best Xbox Series X games at rock-bottom prices. But first, see what's available with these Cyber Monday Xbox accessory deals before they disappear.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals on Xbox accessories

ESYWEN Controller Charger for Xbox | $27.99 $17.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - For a solution to keeping your controllers charged up without having to think about it, this package combines two rechargeable battery packs with a dock to juice them up when not in use. Backplates are included for compatibility with almost all Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers. Buy it if: ✅ You want to keep your controllers topped up

✅ You need a handy place to store your controllers Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to change the backplate on your controller Price Check: Amazon OOS | Best Buy OOS



Turtle Beach Recon Wired Controller | $59.95 $29.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you just want to stop worrying about charging your controller or you're looking for some enhanced features, then the Recon Wired Controller features two mappable quick-action buttons on the back and cooling grip handle, plus if you connect a 3.5mm headset you can use Mic Monitoring and Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing mode. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to keep charging your controller

✅ You're looking for additional controller features Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer wireless controllers Price Check: Best Buy $29.95 | Walmart $44.95



Xbox Special Edition Stellar Shift Wireless Controller | $69.99 $42.34 at Amazon

Save $28 - The Stellar Shift special edition of the Xbox Wireless controller launched earlier this year and has become much sought-after, due to its color-shifting appearance as the light catches it and the rubberized purple swirl grip which is unique to each device. Buy it if: ✅ You want your controller to stand out

✅ You like to keep your accessories official Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer to match controllers to your console Price Check: Walmart $42.34 | Best Buy OOS



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months with Mystery Starfield Collectable | $44.99 at Best Buy

If you've been enjoying space adventuring in Starfield then this is the opportunity to pick up some extra merch along with your next Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Although this is the regular subscription price, we rarely see it drop by more than a couple of dollars. Buy it if: ✅ You like accessing lots of titles through Game Pass

✅ You enjoyed Starfield

✅ You want add extra months to your membership Don't buy it if: ❌ There's nothing that interests you on Game Pass Price Check: Amazon $44.99 (no stickers) | Walmart $44.90 (no stickers)

HyperX Cloud II Wired Headset with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 content code | $99.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $51 - This is the lowest price we've seen for this excellent gaming headset, which features 7.1 virtual surround sound, passive noise cancellation, and a detachable noise-cancelling microphone. You'll also receive a content code for an exclusive HyperX emblem, weapon vinyl, and player card in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer wired audio

✅ You play Modern Warfare 3 and/or Warzone Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless headset Price check: Walmart $49 (no code) | Best Buy (no code) OOS

