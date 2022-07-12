The best Prime Day Razer deals to suit your gaming mouse needs

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming mouse then these Prime Day Razer deals are exactly what you're looking for. With massive sales and record low prices or a wide range of mice from Razer there's something for everyone on this list. Whether you need a super budget friendly mouse or are looking for the most intense customisation options there's a great deal for you on this page.

Some of these gaming mice are actually considered some of the best gaming mice and best Razer mouse is also on sale too so you know you're bagging yourself a great deal.

It is worth noting that you need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of all of these Prime Day Razer deals. If you don't already have a subscription then fear not, you can find a link further down the page which gives you a 30-day free trial.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

(opens in new tab)Amazon does already have a 30 day free trial available for its Prime membership meaning you don't even need to pay to take part in Prime Day tablet deals this year. Be sure to set a reminder, though, this will auto-renew at a rate of $14.99 / £7.99 a month



The best Prime Day Razer Deals

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse | $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $35 - This is the lowest price ever for this mouse after taking a 70% price cut. It comes jam-packed with features and also includes a grip all for this low price point. This deal is a must-see for PC gamers this Prime Day.



(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is a massive saving on this essential gaming mouse. Although not pro-level, it packs a punch, and at its all-time low of $29.99, you can't go wrong. It comes with full RGB lighting, 8 programmable buttons, and rubberized grips all for under $30.



(opens in new tab) Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse | $79.99 $37.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $42 - This gaming mouse is currently half price which brings it down to its lowest ever price point. We see discounts on this mouse very often, but they have never gone below $50 meaning we may not see this price again. Act fast if you're after this gaming mouse.



(opens in new tab) Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse | $90 $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This mouse is currently less than half price this Prime Day. Although the Razer Mamba Elite is not at its lowest ever price, this is a deal that is worth taking advantage of for those PC gamers on the lookout for a higher-level gaming mouse.



(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse | $70 $47.49 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $22.50 - This discount brings this mouse very close to its all-time low (of $44.99). If you're on the lookout for a good quality wired mouse to add to your set up then this would make a great addition without breaking the bank.



(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | $130 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - At less than half price, this is an amazing discount on this Razer branded wireless mouse. Although not at its all-time low, it comes very close, being just $10 over. This discount is definitely worth taking advantage of if you're on the hunt for a wireless mouse.



(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $99.99 $56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $43 - At just under half price, this customizable gaming mouse is at its lowest ever price. It features an Interchangeable Side Plate with 2, 7, and 12 Button attachments, meaning you really get the bang for your buck with the Razer Naga Trinity.



(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - Coming in with a 50% saving (half price) is this popular wireless Razer mouse. Although it's not at its lowest ever price, this is still pretty close being just $10 shy. This is worth taking a look at if you're looking to upgrade your current mouse.



(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - This mouse is almost half price this Prime Day. It is wireless and comes with a matching RGB charging dock. Although this isn't the lowest ever price for this gaming mouse - it is pretty close, being only $5 above it.



(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | $150 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - This amazing discount brings the most customizable mouse from Razer down to less than $90. This Prime Day, we see the Naga Pro return to its lowest price making this a must-see deal for those who are on the lookout for this level of customization from a mouse.



More of today's best Prime Day deals

More of today's best Razer gaming mouse deals

If none of the deals tickle your fancy or if you've missed them, don't worry. Below is a round up of all of the best deals currently available in your region.

Peripherals are an important part of any PC gaming setup, so ensure you've got the best gaming keyboard, best gaming mouse, and best gaming desk at the helm, too.