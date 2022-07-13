The best Prime Day racing wheel deals to take Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7 to the next level

If you're looking to pull into pole position, why not take advantage of a fantastic Prime Day racing wheel deal. We've picked out options across high, mid, and entry-level budgets for PS5 and Xbox Series X, largely for those of you looking to make Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5 a little more realistic or entertaining.

We've found great racing wheel deals for Prime Day, including over $200 off (opens in new tab) of the Logitech G9, and $40 off (opens in new tab) the fantastic Thrustmaster T248X at Amazon. These are some of the best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far, so you'll want to act fact before these peripherals go back to full price.

These are often some of the most expensive bits of gaming setups for racing fans, so these discounts are most welcome and can make picking up an immersion-enhancing bit of kit all the more satisfying.

You can find more information on the Prime Day racing wheel deals below, as well as more Prime Day video game deals.

Prime Day racing wheel deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech G29 | $399.99 $190 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $210 - Talk about a saving! If you're looking to level up your Gran Turismo 7 experience on PS5, you may want to do it with the Logitech G29 – not only is it a great piece of kit, but this 52% discount makes it an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G920 | $299 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - If you're racing on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC, then the Logitech G920 is one of the best options out there for you. While the G923 is considered best-in-class by many, we can't fault its predecessor – particularly with this pretty fantastic Prime Day 37% discount.



(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248X | $399.99 $358.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41 - Thrustmaster specifically designed the T248X for use with Xbox Series X and PC, which makes this premium wheel perfect for use with games like Forza Horizon 5, GRID Legends, and others with its Dynamic Force Feedback and 25 action buttons. This 10% saving is worth grabbing while you can.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248 | $399.99 $358.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41 - If you're playing Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, you may want to consider the Thrustmaster T248. It's a solid option with magnetic paddle shifters, Dynamic Force Feedback, and plenty of other great options that make this a dependable steering wheel.

(opens in new tab) Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive | $199 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're racing on a budget but still want to take your experience to the next level, you may want to consider the Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox Series X. For under $100, you'll be able to take your Forza racing experience to the next level.



(opens in new tab) HORI Racing Wheel Apex | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - For you PS5 owners out there racing on a budget, you should check out the Hori Racing Wheel Apex. It's a full-size racing wheel and pedals optimised for authentic racing simulation, which should be perfect for Gran Turismo 7.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G Driving Force Shifter | $59.99 $55.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Compatible with the Logitech G29, G920, and G923 Racing Wheels, the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter will give some added realism to your racing games on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Of course, check for compatibility with your favorite game before you buy, but this 8% discount is worth doing the research for.



