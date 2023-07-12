The best gaming earbuds are at a record low price for Prime Day

The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds are our absolute favorites at the moment (and have been for a little while now), but that's not stopping Amazon from dropping them to a record-low price in its last few Prime Day deals. You'll find these Bluetooth and 2.4GHz buds available for just $109 right now - that's $60 off the original $169 MSRP.

We've never seen the GTW 270s dip below $110 before today's Prime Day gaming deals - they're usually found far closer to $140 on a day-to-day basis so that saving is working hard for on-the-go gamers. Whether you're after an easily accessible option for Nintendo Switch or something more relaxed for PC and console play at home, these are the best gaming earbuds going right now.

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds | $169 $109 at Amazon

Save $60 - These are our absolute favorite gaming earbuds - from the versatile connectivity options to the powerful sound profile. They've never been cheaper than this $109 sales price (in fact they'd never broken past that $110 barrier before today) making this a must-see discount. Price check: Best Buy: $114.99 | Walmart: OOS Buy it if:

✅ You want to keep your connection options open

✅ You want to double up on your commute

✅ Battery life is important



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're relying on mic quality

We had our hands on a set of these a couple of years ago, and they've been a mainstay in the roster ever since. That pioneering audio of Sennheiser is as crisp here as it ever was, but it was the slick design, comfortable fit, and fantastic battery life that truly sold the EPOS GTW 270s.

With other mainstays like the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed notably absent from this year's Prime Day deals, we'd heavily recommend them to anyone on the hunt for some low-maintenance gaming earbuds.

