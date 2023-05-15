FX and Hulu have released the first trailer for The Bear season 2.

In season 2, Carmy, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. Per the official logline, "As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

Created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a young chef from the world of fine dining who returns to Chicago to take over his family's rundown Italian beef sandwich shop following the passing of his older brother.

Variety reported earlier this year that Better Call Saul's very own Bob Odenkirk will have a guest role. Jon Bernthal, Joel McHale, Amy Morton, and Molly Ringwald all appeared as guest stars during season one.

Hulu will serve up the second season on June 22 (July 19 in the UK via Disney Plus) with all 10 episodes dropping at once.