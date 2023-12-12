The Batman, Wonder Woman, and more DC movies coming free to streaming

DC fans are in luck – multiple titles will soon be available to stream for free via Tubi in the US.

Several huge DC movies and TV shows will be available to watch on demand for no charge, though that includes ads.

In 2024, you'll be able to watch blockbusters Aquaman, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, and Suicide Squad on demand (with ads), while TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman is arriving on December 31.

You can already stream Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Superman: The Movie, and Superman 2, along with the TV shows Krypton, Gotham, and Batwoman, on the service.

Coming in December, you'll also be able to watch the DC animated films Batman: Death in the Family, The Return of Black Adam, DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!, The Death of Superman Son of Batman, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, and Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, along with the TV shows Stargirl and Swamp Thing.

Tubi is also launching 10 new FAST channels that feature Warner Bros. Discovery movies and TV shows.

The old DCEU has one movie left to release – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is arriving imminently – and then the slate will be wiped clean in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

The new universe kicks off with 2024's Creature Commandos, an animated series coming to Max (formerly HBO Max). The first DCU film, however, is Superman: Legacy, which will be directed by Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives this December 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the universe has in store.