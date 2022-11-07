Star Wars series The Acolyte announces cast, enters production

Production has begun on Disney Plus and Lucasfilm's new Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Taking place about 100 years before the prequels, The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. When a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, the forces they confront are more sinister than they could have ever anticipated.

In the Star Wars universe, an "acolyte" is an individual who possesses the ability to use the Force and train under a highly experienced Sith Lord.

Production has begun on “The Acolyte,” an upcoming Original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/g6apnGXSmrNovember 7, 2022 See more

The full cast includes Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn, White Noise), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), and Dean-Charles Chapman (1917).

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Headland pitched a female-centric Star Wars series to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, with the goal to move past the Skywalker era and usher in a new era – specifically one that has never been featured in a Star Wars TV show or film before.

The eight-episode series will be released exclusively on Disney Plus.

